Palghar Murder: Man Strangles Wife To Death In Vasai Over Infidelity Suspicion; Stores Body In Fridge To Portray Demise As Natural Death

Representational Image

Palghar: The Pelhar police in Palghar district have arrested a 24-year-old man from Vasai, Ismail Abdul Qayum Chaudhary, for allegedly murdering his wife, Khursheeda Khatoon Chaudhary, by strangling her with a dupatta and then attempting to obtain a death certificate declaring her death as natural. According to the police, after committing the crime, Ismail kept his wife’s body in a refrigerator for over 12 hours while he searched for local doctors willing to issue the death certificate.

Details On The Murder

Ismail confessed to the police that he killed his wife after suspecting her of infidelity, according to a Hindustan Times report. Married in June, the couple lived in Vasai’s Kaman locality. Ismail claimed that on the day of the murder, he returned home unannounced during his lunch break to confirm his suspicions. He knocked on the door repeatedly before Khursheeda eventually opened it.

Upon entering, he saw another man in the house, who quickly fled the scene. Ismail confronted Khursheeda about the man, but she allegedly tried to mislead him, which led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Ismail strangled her to death using her dupatta.

According to the report, after the murder, Ismail planned to bury Khursheeda, but he needed a death certificate to proceed. He visited several local doctors, but none agreed to issue the certificate. Desperate, he contacted his brother, who lived in the nearby Navjeevan locality, and informed him of the situation. Together, they placed Khursheeda’s body in a refrigerator while they continued searching for a doctor willing to provide the document.

However, local residents became suspicious of Ismail’s actions and alerted the Pelhar police. Officers arrived at Ismail's residence, where they discovered Khursheeda’s body in the refrigerator. Ismail was immediately arrested and Khursheeda's body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Senior police inspector Jitendra Vankoti confirmed that Ismail’s confession had been recorded and that the investigation was ongoing to establish the full sequence of events leading to the murder. The police are now working to gather more evidence and clarify the details surrounding Khursheeda’s death.