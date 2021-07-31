Palghar: MSRTC staffers beat up senior citizen for rash driving complaint; suspended

The driver and conductor of state-run MSRTC were placed under suspension for allegedly beating up a senior citizen on Friday morning, an official said.

Driver Gorakhnath Nagargoja and conductor Shital Pawar assaulted Janardhan Patil in Wada depot in Palghar district after the man, a passenger on their bus, questioned them for driving the vehicle rashly, the official said.

After Patil complained to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation authorities, Nagargoje and Pawar were suspended, he said.