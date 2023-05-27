Palghar: Mild earthquake tremors felt in Talasari & Dahanu; none injured

Talasari taluka within a span of 15 minutes on Saturday. The first earthquake, measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, occurred at 5:15 pm in Talasari talukas of Palghar district. The epicenter was near Ghadane, close to the Shree Mahalaxmi Temple, at a depth of 8 km. The second earthquake, measuring 3.5 magnitude, was felt near Kandarwadi in Talasari at 5:28 pm, with a depth of 5 km.

Although the earthquakes took residents by surprise, no major damages were reported. The tremors were also felt in the neighboring Dahanu Talukas. People evacuated their houses and experienced the moderate intensity of the earthquakes. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported thus far.

History of Earthquake Activity

This region has witnessed periodic earthquakes, with the first earthquake felt in the Dahanu area on November 11, 2018. Occurring on a less frequent and moderate scale, similar earthquakes were recorded last year on December 1. These repeated events have left the local population in a constant state of apprehension.

Government Response and Precautionary Measures

Acknowledging the concerns of the people, the government established a committee to mitigate earthquake-related damage. This committee, chaired by Prof. Ravi Sinha representing IIT Bombay, includes members such as the District Collector of Palghar and other officials from Mantralaya. Its primary objective is to develop strategies and initiatives to minimize the impact of earthquakes in the area.

Despite the regular occurrence of earthquakes, the authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to protect the residents and prevent significant damage.

Recommendations by the committee

Seismic Strengthening of RC Buildings

Priorities:

1. Prevent possible side sway the collapse of moment resisting frame

2. Prevent partial or full collapse of infill wall panels

i) Walls are normally not supported to carry the load.

ii) However, due to the deflection of beams, the loads may be partially transferred to walls.

Remedial Measures for Non-Load Bearing Walls

1. Large Cracks (≥ 5mm): Require breaking and reconstruction of the wall panel (slab to be temporarily supported)

2. Medium Cracks (2mm to 5mm): Require stitching with steel reinforcement bars and re-plaster.

3. Small Cracks (<2mm): Require re-plaster after filling cracks with plaster mortar.

Remedial Measures for Structural Members (Beams/Columns)

1. Any work should be taken up only after temporary support to slabs in the vicinity of the damaged member is taken up for strengthening. Strengthening of structural members is a specialized activity and should be taken up after engaging a suitable structural engineer.

2. Cracks cannot be simply filled. The deficient strength needs to be restored.

3. Strength of the column can be enhanced by jacketing. Typical techniques include the following:

i) Jacketing at Beam-Column joint

ii) Filling Cracks

iii) Injection of Cracks

iv) Steel Plates for Column Strengthening

v) External Post-Tensioning of Beams

vi) Steel Jacketing of Columns

vii) Putting additional stirrups and ties for Beams and Columns

viii) Supporting beams and slabs using steel plate

Seismic Strengthening of Load-Bearing Masonry Buildings

Remedial Measures for Load Bearing Walls

i. Large Cracks > 5mm): Require breaking and reconstruction of the wall panel (slab to be temporarily supported)

ii. Medium Cracks (2mm to 5mm): Require stitching with steel reinforcement bars and re-plaster.

iii. Small Cracks (<2mm): Require re-plaster after filling cracks with plaster mortar.

In the walls where the crack width is less than 5mm, a repair can be considered. If cracks larger than 5mm have already occurred under normal loads, in the event of a moderate earthquake, these walls may perform very poorly even after repair. Therefore, the repair of wall panels with crack widths larger than 5mm should be decided in consultation with engineers on a case-by-case basis.

The following methods repair methods can also be used in consultation with engineers on a case-by-case basis.

i) Grout Injections

ii) Braced Masonry Walls

iii) Reinforcing of Unreinforced Reinforced Masonry Foundations iv) Repairing cracks by injection of cement/epoxy grout depending on the thickness

v) Addition of new bracing walls

vi) Improvement of the connections between the resisting elements (Ex. Tying of intersecting walls etc.)

vii) Application of vertical and horizontal confining elements to the walls

viii) Strengthening of walls using reinforced concrete jackets

Most of the suggestions are not implemented yet.

Few other recommendations by some other committees:

1. Moving government offices to stable and sound structures.

2. Creating Shelter homes.

3. Medical preparedness for emergencies.

4. Creating awareness amongst the people about Do's and Don'ts