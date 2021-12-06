Palghar: Man stages attack to procure pistol license; held with 2 aides

The Palghar police arrested three persons, including the complainant, for allegedly staging an attack on himself in order to procure a weapons licence, said police. Police said that the accused people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Acr for attempt to murder charges.

According to police, on June 28, the complainant, Rajesh Chandrakant Ghude alias Bala, had approached the Palghar Police and claimed that two persons on a motor bike allegedly fired shots at him near Hotel Garva, between Dandekar college and Kharekuran. Acting on this information, the police registered an offence and began their investigation, following which a special team was formed by Dattatray Shinde, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

Based on technical analysis and on the basis of information gathered during the probe, it was revealed that, Ghude's complaint was cooked up story that he had planned out with the help of two of his relatives only to get a pistol license.

Police said that Ghude had hatched this plan to prove his upper hand in the area when it came to his political rivals. In the light of this information, police arrested Ghude, which led to his relatives being nabbed. The accused trio spilled the beans on firing on the car themselves and the firearms were also seized by the police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:58 PM IST