Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:32 AM IST

Palghar: Man kills wife after tiff

Agencies
A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death after a petty quarrel in Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Virar area here, they said.

The couple used to have frequent fights over domestic issues.

On Sunday, they again had a tiff following which the man, identified as Jagdeesh Gurav, allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old wife with a knife in their house and then fled, an official from Virar police station said.

The woman died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by a relative of the victim, the Virar police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

