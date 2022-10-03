e-Paper Get App
Palghar: Man dies while playing garba at event in Virar

On hearing about the death, the man's father also collapsed and died on the spot.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Man dies while playing garba at event in Virar | Representative Image
A 35-year-old man died while dancing at a garba event in Virar, police said on Monday.

Manish Narapji Sonigra collapsed while dancing at a garba event at Global City complex in Virar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official from Virar police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead. On hearing about the death, the man's father also collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

article-image

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

