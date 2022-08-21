e-Paper Get App

Palghar: Man assaulted for raising voice against drug peddlers

According to senior police inspector Rajendra Kambli, of the Tulinj police station, the assailants entered the office of Arun Srivastava and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:38 AM IST
A shocking incident of fatal attack on a political party worker by four to five unidentified men with sharp weapons has taken place in Nalasopara on Friday night by entering his office, an FIR is registered under sec 326, 452 and 34.

In this attack, his hand and head got injured. He was taken to Saraswati hospital where he is recuperating, the officer added that he is not affiliated with any political party but raised his voice against the drug peddlers, which might be the reason for the attack.

The criminals have been identified as Sonu, Amit and his friends. A team from the Tulinj crime branch is tracking the accused and sooner they will be behind the bar said another police officer.

