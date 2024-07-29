 Palghar: Man Arrested For Duping Over 20 Women Under Pretext Of Marriage In Nalasopara
The accused robbed women of their money and jewellery. He created fake online profiles and ensnared over 20 women.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Maharashtra: Police arrest person for duping over 20 women under pretext of marriage Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Nalasopara police in the Palghar district have arrested a man who allegedly used to rob women under the pretext of marriage. The accused has deceived more than 20 women so far by luring them into marriage.

The accused's name has been identified as Firoz Niyazi Sheikh.

According to information received from Vijay Singh Bagal, an officer at the Nalasopara police station, the accused targeted widowed women. He met these women through online websites and disappeared after extracting large amounts of money from them. One of the victimized women lodged a complaint against the accused at the Nalasopara police station.

article-image

After registering the case, the police began their investigation, but they did not have any photos or contact numbers of the accused, as he frequently changed his phone number. To catch the accused, the police created a woman's profile on an online platform and contacted him. After conversing, they called him to Kalyan for a meeting and apprehended him there.

The police recovered three lakh rupees and some belongings from the accused. They also seized women's ATMs, chequebooks, six mobile phones, laptops, and documents, along with gold and silver jewellery.

The accused was presented in court, where he was remanded to custody for two days. 

