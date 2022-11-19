Palghar: Mahavitaran starts recovery drive; defaulters to face disconnection | MSEDCL

Mahavitaran has started a special drive for the recovery of unpaid bills. This is the onset of the rabbi season. The farmers are now facing a new issue due to the disconnection of power.

6,741 agricultural pump connection holder farmers have 24.63 lakh rupees of current unpaid bills. Farmers owe 453.51 lakh rupees as arrears outstanding and 173.15 lakhs as interest on the outstanding arrears amount which amounts to 626.66 lakhs. The outstanding amount from the agricultural-related other customers is 208.40 lakhs. The total outstanding amount from the Palghar Section of Mahavitaran amounts to approx 8.35 crores.

Mahavitaran had increased the agricultural tariff of consumers in the Kokan region. The consumers had opposed this issue via various forums and had not paid the said increased bills. A solution in this context from the apex level of Officer Mahavitaran eventually didn't work out.

The prolonged monsoon resulted in the late start of the rabbi season. Now when the corp needs water the farmers are facing disconnection of the agriculture supply. This may cause loss of the crop which may incur losses to farmers.

The current outstanding agriculture-related connection amounts to approximately 65 crore rupees. Mahavitaran has undertaken an aggressive recovery mission. Most of the farmers say they haven't received the bills for a long duration and they did not use the pumps in the monsoon season from June to October.

