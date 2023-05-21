Palghar: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces hike in financial aid provided to couples in mass marriages

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Palghar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the financial assistance provided to couples in mass marriages will be increased from Rs10,000 to Rs 25,000. He was speaking at a mass marriage event where at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence. The CM said mass marriages were the need of the hour, as people can't afford big weddings.

150-bed hospital to come up soon in Palghar

Speaking about development in Palghar, Shinde said a 150-bed ESIS Hospital is coming up in the region, which will cater to the working class. He also met with representatives of the Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers Association and discussed issues concerned. Shinde said his government was “pro industry”.