Palghar: Injured man furtively travels in bus, dies midway

Palghar: In a strange incident reported on Tuesday, a bus passenger was found seriously injured during the journey and later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

The deceased was travelling in a luxury sleeper bus which was on its way from Ghatkopar to Udaipur. On the way, it halted near Charoti in Dahanu taluka at around 7.30pm. One of the passengers, who was sitting next to the deceased, got down to relieve himself. It was then that he noticed bloodstains on his shoes.

Upon inquiry with others, the man with a bleeding neck was spotted and immediately the bus was diverted to the Kasa hospital. However, the unidentified man was declared dead on arrival. During frisking, blade-like objects were found in his pocket, said sources. A police probe is on.