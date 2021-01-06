Palghar: In a good news for birdwatchers, European geese arrive at Dahanu

In a good news for birdwatchers, European geese have arrived at Palghar's coastal taluka Dahanu. They were spotted at Chinchani and Tarapur area of Dahanu by local ornithologists. The arrival of these migratory birds has given a boost to the tourism sector in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the forest department and the local administration will have to take special efforts to prevent poaching of these birds.

Earlier, the European geese were first spotted in Palghar in November last year. However, only one pair of these birds was seen at the time. Now, they have arrived in large numbers at Shree Krishna lake in Tarapur and Chinchani, and the creek in Kalovali.

Meanwhile, the birdwatchers have expressed the strong possibility that a large number of European geese could be seen at the 110 km coastline of Palghar district and the creeks in the area.