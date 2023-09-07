 Palghar: Gutka Worth ₹12 Lakh Seized In Wada Taluka, 1 Arrested
Palghar: Gutka Worth ₹12 Lakh Seized In Wada Taluka, 1 Arrested

The accused was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Palghar: Gutka Worth ₹12 Lakh Seized In Wada Taluka, 1 Arrested | representative image

Palghar: Gutka worth 12 lakh was seized in Wada on September 4. The banned tobacco product had come from Kudus in the Wada taluka itself. Based on information received from sources, the local crime branch, along with the Wada police, conducted an operation in Pratik Nagar, Kudus, and seized bags containing gutka, tobacco, and pan masala valued at over Rs 12 lakh stored in two galas.

The accused, Idris Kachalia (age 24), was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

In other similar operations, the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Mumbai also carried out a seizure of gutka and tobacco products worth over 24 lakh in Boisar on August 5. These banned products were stored in two shops located in Saravali, Boisar.

