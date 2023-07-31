Palghar: Guardian Minister Says He 'Will Beg To Private Doctors' Amid Lack Of Govt Physicians

Despite adequate availability of medicine, anti-venom injections and vaccines in the district, health care services fail to meet the health-related demands of the people due to a lack of doctors. The time has come to go begging to private practitioners in the district at least to give one day of the month for public health care services to save the lives of the patients were sentimental feelings expressed by Guardian minister Ravindra Chavan.

A review meeting of the development plans in the district was held at Palghar district headquarters on July 30. Zilla Parishad President Prakash Nikam, MLAs Shreenivas Vanga, Rajesh Patil and Vinod Nichole were present during this meeting.

Inadequate number of doctors create strain

Ravindra Chavan, while expressing his anguish about the second death due to snake bite in Palghar district in recent times, received the answer from the district authorities that the health department of the district has many vacancies and MBBS doctors are reluctant to work in this department. An inadequate number of doctors has created a strain on the system.

One-day service from private practitioners?

Replying to this issue Guardian Minister Chavan said that he will himself go begging the doctors in the district to give at least one day of service to the district health care service and help to improve the health care standards.