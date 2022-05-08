Palghar: Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse inaugurates iron bridge at Sawarde village in Mokhada

Palghar's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse inaugurated an iron bridge for tribals in Sawarde village of Mokhada taluka, Thane earlier in the day, reported ANI.

Earlier tribes from Sawarde village in Mokhada taluka had to cross the river on wooden planks on the river with heavy water. They had to risk their lives while crossing the bridge as the wooden plank could break at any point of time and also there was no other support while walking on the bridge.

Minister Aditya Thackeray appreciated the move and also posted a photo of the older bridge with wooden plank and the iron bridge inaugurated today.

"Our Adivasi brethren from Sawarde village in Mokhada taluka had to cross the river on wooden planks, putting their lives at risk each day. To put an end to this, today, inaugurated an iron bridge with Guardian Minister of Palghar @dadajibhuse"

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:16 PM IST