 Palghar: Flying Squad Arrests 3 for Illegal Transportation of Liquor Worth ₹24 Lakh, Vehicle Seized
The flying squad of the state excise department laid a trap after receiving a tip-off about the illegal transportation of liquor.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Flying Squad Arrests 3 for Illegal Transportation of Liquor Worth ₹24 Lakh, Vehicle Seized | representative pic

Palghar: The flying squad of the State Excise department have arrested three persons who were illegally transporting daman-made liquor worth Rs 24 lakhs. The squad also confiscated the vehicle which was transporting this liquor.

Vehicle worth ₹18 lakh confiscated

The flying squad of the state excise department laid a trap after receiving a tip-off about the illegal transportation of liquor. A truck was intercepted by the squad which was carrying 314 boxes of branded liquor and 55 boxes of beer worth ₹24,87,840. The operation was carried out near Sakwar Village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on July 13. The accused were booked under The Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949. Vehicle worth ₹18 lakh were also confiscated by the state excise department.

