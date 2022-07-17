Palghar: Experts discuss sickle cell disease

e-Paper Get App

Palghar: A two-day seminar was held in Wada area of Palghar district to discuss ways to combat sickle cell disease, an official said.

The disease, which contorts red blood cells into the shape of a sickle and brings about a drop in the number of healthy RBCs, is more prevalent in the tribal population, experts who took part in the seminar said.

Among those who addressed the seminar on the last day on Friday were Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

“There is need to collect real time information on sickle cell disease as it is more prevalent among the tribal population. The seminar focused on the the Scheduled Tribe Component fund, health and education of tribal population and exchange of good practices of Tribal Affairs Departments of the states and UTs," Munde said.

