Palghar District Marks Ninth Foundation Day On August 1 With Several Department Offices Yet to be Operational

Palghar district is celebrating its ninth foundation day tomorrow (Aug 1). 14 out of 67 departments have failed to start their offices in this new district headquarters. Approximately, 35% of contractual workers are offering their services in the offices of district headquarters, and many important office tasks are handled by these workers.

Palghar district was formed on Aug 1, 2014. The new district headquarters comprising five separate spacious buildings for the Collector Office, Zilla Parishad and Police Superintendent has been functional since Aug 2021. An additional two administrative buildings for other departments have been functional for a year.

9 years of Palghar

Out of 67 department offices, 14 offices have yet to start their district offices in Palghar despite nine years of formation. A few of them have yet to obtain land, construction work is in progress for some, while others have not started despite having possession.

The vacancies are yet to filled as the District Collector has 40% contractual staff and Zilla Parishad has 33%. Many key subjects are handled by these contractual recruiters which is an important factor in inefficient workload handling.

Leakages in buildings

The main Office complex building of the Collector's office has many leakage and seepage through walls and windows. Similar problems are faced by the other two buildings as well. These construction issues are being faced in the very second year of the construction of these buildings. The issues of cleanliness and sanitisation are also prevalent in the Collector's office and the administrative buildings.

