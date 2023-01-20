Palghar: District headquarters maintenance repair cost likely to be received from Govt |

Palghar: The cleaning, repairs and maintenance of Palghar district headquarters which sums to a few crores of rupees are likely to be given by the state government. There was no provision for the said work for the buildings built by CIDCO.

This issue was raised by the Human Rights Commission, and after its intervention, there is a possibility of getting funds from the government.

District headquarters made operational in September 2019

Palghar district was created on August 1, 2014. The district headquarters complex was operational in a phased manner from September 2019. The spacious buildings which consist of the Collectorate Office Building, Zilla Parishad Office Building and the two Administrative buildings were built by CIDCO at a cost of a few crores of rupees.

But no provisions were made for the cleaning, repairs and maintenance of these buildings. Cognizance of news published in this context was taken by the State Human Rights Commission and a notice was issued to Konkan Commissioner and the Palghar District Collector in this regard.

No monetary provision to maintain the cleanliness said representatives of the Konkan Commissioner after visit

The representatives of the Konkan Commissioner visited the district headquarters complex and submitted a report mentioning that there is no monetary provision to maintain the cleanliness of the complex.

An estimate for maintaining the cleanliness of the buildings in the complex through contractual arrangement was obtained from the public works department.

An affidavit has been submitted by the State Government to the Human Rights Commission to the effect that the Public Works Department has been informed to make arrangements through external contracting and the expenditure required should be raised the supplementary demands in the current financial year.

Temporary arrangements made for cleaning the Office buildings

Temporary arrangements had been made for cleaning the Office buildings of the district Collector, Superintendent of Police and Zilla Parishad in the Palghar headquarters complex. But no arrangement to maintain cleanliness in the two administrative buildings in the headquarters complex had been made. A fresh proposal is being sent to the state government for financial provision for the maintenance and cleaning of all five buildings in the district headquarters complex.

The district headquarters complex consists of the Collector's office building (15458 square meters), Zilla Parishad office building (5445 square meters), Superintendent of Police office building (3881 square meters), Administrative Building A (15770 square meters), Administrative Building B (15481 square meters). According to the prevailing rate, maintenance of these buildings is expected to cost Rs. 12 to 15 crores.

