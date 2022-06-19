e-Paper Get App

Palghar: Depressed railway section engineer shoots self dead

Nitesh Chourasia (36) shot himself with a revolver in his Vartak Nagar home at around 11:30pm on Saturday when his wife and son were in another room, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
Palghar: Depressed railway section engineer shoots self dead | File Photo

Palghar: A section engineer with the railways allegedly committed suicide in his home in Virar in Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

"As per the suicide note found at the scene, Chourasia was depressed for the past six to seven years, due to which he took this step. He has stated that no one is to be blamed for the incident," Warade informed.

