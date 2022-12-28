Palghar: Cops record video of Sheezan's interrogation

Palghar: The Waliv police, who are probing the Tunisha Sharma's death case, is making video of the interrogation with the co-actor and ex-boyfriend of the deceased, Sheezan Khan. He has been arrested on abetment to suicide charges, after Sharma's mother complained that her daughter took the extreme step as she was upset after Khan ended their relationship. The cops have even made recordings of searching the set where Sharma ended her life, her post-mortem and the time when they took the body's possession from the hospital.

The videography of the interrogation is being done so that the suspect couldn't retract his statements later, said a source, adding that Khan initially behaved awkward but later broke down in tears during the questioning.

An officer associated with the investigation said that Khan either remained silent or gave different theories about his breakup with Sharma in the past two days of interrogation. When he was questioned by a woman on Monday night, he started crying.

The police said that they appeal to the court to extend Khan's remand, which ends today, for further questioning.