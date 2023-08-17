Palghar: Container Truck Topples On Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, None Injured | FPJ

Palghar: A container truck toppled on the Charoti Bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH 8), resulting in the goods in the container piling up on the service side road of the highway. Traffic congestion was cleared within a few hours, and there were no fatal casualties in this accident.

A container truck traveling in the Mumbai direction on NH 8 toppled on the Charoti Bridge in Dahanu taluka on August 17 at 9:30 am. The vehicle was in the extreme left lane of the highway, and the accident on the bridge caused the container to be left in a pendulous state. The goods in the container, mostly plastic raw material, fell onto the service road beside the bridge.

Kasa Accident | FPJ

No injuries reported

The driver, cleaner, and two other passengers in the truck sustained minor injuries. The Kasa Police team, led by PI Namdeo Bandgar, regulated the traffic and cleared the road of obstacles. All lanes of this section of the highway are expected to be operational by 6 pm today.

The raw material lying on the road is also being moved. The loss of control by the driver is assumed to be the probable cause of the accident.

