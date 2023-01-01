Palghar: Coins worth ₹2 lakhs stolen from a bank in Boisar, police nab thieves in 24 hours

Picture for representation | needpics.com

Palghar: The police nabbed two thieves who had stolen coins worth two lakhs from a bank in Boisar within 24 hours of the complaint. The police recovered an amount of Rs One lakh and eighty thousand of the stolen amount.

Coins worth Rs 2 lakhs were robbed on the intervening night of Dec 29 and the morning of Dec 30 from the Boisar branch of Bank of Baroda which is situated at Khodaram Baug on Tarapur Road in Boisar in Palghar district.

The culprits had managed to get inside the bank by breaking the grill and getting in the bank by removing the exhaust fan. The bank closed at 7 pm on Dec 29.

The thieves had stolen five bags of 20 rupees coins each bag worth Rs 40 thousand which amounted to two lakhs rupees. The said coins were beside the bank strong room which had cash and other valuables in it.

The Boisar police station in-charge Pradip Kasbe formed two teams to investigate the robbery and nabbed the two accused from the neighbouring village Salvad along with cash worth Rs 1.8 lakhs within 24 hours after the complaint was lodged. Shivnarayan Gautam (age 22) and Anil Shah (age 19) both hailing from Bihar have been arrested in this case.

SP of Palghar Balkrishna Patil and Additional SP Pankaj Shirsath and DYSP Nityanand Jha, a team of LCB and the team of police of Boisar police station helped to resolve the crime.