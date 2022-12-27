Palghar: Centre approves Rs150 crore fund to develop Satpati fishing port

Representational Photo |

Palghar: The Central government has approved a fund of Rs150 crore to develop the Satpati fishing port in Palghar. The fund is to be utilised for infrastructural development and fishing facilities. Sources said the allocation is a result of Palghar district MP Rajendra Gavit’s continuous efforts.

The fund has been granted by Union Minister for Port Development and Fisheries Purushottam Rupa. It was announced at the recently held 15th meeting of the Central Sanctions and Control Committee in New Delhi.

The proposal was submitted to the Centre by the State Fisheries Development Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and department commissioner Dr Atul Patne. A delighted Mr Gavit said that the development of the district will be boosted through such infrastructural development. “Development of the Satpati fishing port and the fisheries sector is the right step in that direction,” he said.