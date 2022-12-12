Palghar: Case against 4 for indulging in child pornography

The Palghar police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly publishing child pornography content on social media. The case was registered after the state police received a tip-off from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), providing information about the suspects who indulge in circulation of child pornography content on social media.

According to the police, the Maharashtra Cyber Department recently received a tip-off from the MHA about four Palghar residents who were allegedly instrumental in creation, possession and distribution of child pornography content on social media.

The MHA had been informed about the racket by a US-based NGO National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC, established by the United States Congress, has a centralized reporting system by which internet service providers across the world or intermediaries like Facebook, YouTube, etc can report about persons who circulate images of child pornography.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a central agency under the Union Home Ministry, has also signed an agreement with NCMEC to receive information child pornography, exploitation and other related crimes.

Police sources said the Central Government has shared with the local police the information about the Internet Protocol addresses used by the suspects to commit the crime. The local police is now trying to locate the persons involved in the crime and a case has been registered against the four under section 67B (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.