Palghar: Bordi Chikoo Mohatsav to be held on Feb 18-19

Bordi Chikoo Mohatsav which has been an event which had attracted crowds from Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat state will be held on February 18 and 19.

The beachside Mohostav which had previously witnessed a footfall of over a lakh visitors is being organised after two years due to Covid restrictions.

Rural Entrepreneur Welfare Foundation and many local associations along with sponsors have organised Chikoo Mohotsav at Bordi beach this weekend.

The Mohotsav adornment theme for this year is ‘Best from Waste’. Local produce and different forms of art will be presented on the ‘Local for Vocal’ concept.

What is Bordi Chikoo Mohatsav?

The two-day Mohotsav will be a treat for foodies with different vegetarian and non-vegetarian items being served. A special range of food items made from Chikoo will be available at a demarked ‘Chikoo Pavilion‘ in this Mohotsav. 15 plus local Chikoo cultivators and female self-help groups are allotted stalls on the pavilion.

The Mohotsav will have live demonstrations of Adivasi paintings, pottery making, weaving of baskets from bamboo, handicraft and cartoon drawing.

There will be a presentation of cultural and folk dances by local artists. Special entertainment arrangements for kids and children are also planned in this Mahotsav.

