Palghar: 614 contractual teachers at risk of losing their jobs

Representational Image | PTI

Contractual teachers related to the Palghar district's integrated tribal development projects are facing the threat of discontinuation of their jobs. 614 teachers of which are computer teachers and instructors, drawing teachers and sports teachers were duly selected by ITDP and their contract expires in December this year. If the contract is not renewed or these teachers are not absorbed by the Adivasi development project, they will lose their job.

ITDP recruited these teachers for the academic year 2019–20. The rules of the government of Maharashtra were duly followed and 614 teachers on a contractual basis were given an appointment for three years. This comprised 224 computer teachers and instructors, 215 sports teachers and 175 drawing teachers. During the Corona shutdown, these contractual teachers were given a temporary break, but the services of the same were extended for one year. Most of the contractual teachers were locals from the Palghar district.

According to undisclosed sources, ITDP is thinking of hiring an HR agency which could appoint teachers to the same position and run the responsibilities which were done by previously appointed teachers. This will be resulting in the non-extension of the contract of the existing teachers thereby terminating the services. The existing teachers are ready to continue their services either in the same contractual manner or by appointing them to some appropriate position with a remuneration of 40,000 per month.

614 contractual teachers related to ITDP have communicated their demands to the honourable governor, the tribal development minister and other officials related to this issue. The tribal elected representatives from the district have also taken up this matter of extension of the contract of these teachers with the administration.