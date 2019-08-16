Palghar: 50-year-old mowed down by speeding train while walking on rail overbridge

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding train while he was walking on the rail overbridge (RoB) that leads to Vaitarna station.

According to the Hindustan Times, the man was identified as Ramesh Mali, a resident of Khardi village, Palghar. He was on his way to Wadhiv village to attend his relative, Baby Bai Bhoir’s prayer meet. On August 1, 60-year-old Bhoir had fallen into the creek during a downpour, after she lost her balance on the bridge. Her body was found on August 6.

Mali was walking on the iron plates and he panicked when speeding express trains were approaching from both sides. “He crossed over to the downside when the speeding Saurashtra Express mowed him down,” an officer from Virar police station told the Hindustan Times. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Around 2,000 villagers from Wadhiv also use the RoB to reach the station as there is no other approach road. The villagers have said that walking on the RoB is dangerous, as they risk being run over by speeding trains or falling into the creek. They have demanded a separate station at Wadhiv on the WR route, reported the leading daily.