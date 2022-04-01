Palghar: 4 held for stealing cell phone tower cards

Four people have been arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly stealing cards used to operate 4G cell phone towers, a police official said on Friday.

The thefts took place in Valiv, Pelhar, Dahanu, Saphale and Manor police station limits in March, the first incident taking place on the 16th of the month, he said.

"Two people seen moving suspiciously near a tower were first apprehended. They confessed to the thefts and then named two of their associates, who were also held. The four are Arjun Yadav, Anees Mallik, Ramsurat Verma and Ramjanam Yadav. Further probe is underway," he added.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:11 PM IST