e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: 35,000 autos stay off road amid strike against RTO fines over non-re-calibrated meters

Palghar: 35,000 autos stay off road amid strike against RTO fines over non-re-calibrated meters

About 35,000 autos operating in the Palghar district observed a strike on Wednesday in protest against RTO for fining the three-wheelers which had not re-calibrated their meters.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Follow us on

Palghar: About 35,000 autos operating in the Palghar district observed a strike on Wednesday in protest against RTO for fining the three-wheelers which had not re-calibrated their meters.

The commuters using public transport faced a tough time and had to rely on State Transport buses. The strike was launched after many three-wheelers were fined for not re-calibrating their fare meters and not possessing the vehicle fitness certificate.

There are about 36,000 three-seater and six-seater autos in the district, of which Palghar and Vasai talukas, have about 27000. Almost all the autos from Palghar, Boisar, Vasai, Dahanu, Vangaon, Saphale, Manor, Wada, Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada observed the strike.

The auto owners said that the required fitness of vehicle and re-calibration of fare meter is only being done at the RTO office in Virar which is about 60 to 80 km away from different parts of the district. Hence, they face difficulty in visiting the area.

Pertinently, the RTO had asked for the compliance of this work to be done by October 31, 2022. The extension for the same was given till December 31, 2022, and latest till January 15 this month after which the fine was imposed.

Read Also
SEE PIC: Virat Kohli returns to Mumbai with Anushka Sharma after India's series win over New Zealand...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Golden Hour Action: MBVV cops help recover ₹ 91L lost to cyber frauds in 2022

Golden Hour Action: MBVV cops help recover ₹ 91L lost to cyber frauds in 2022

Ease of Living 2022: Here's how to give your feedback on BMC's Citizen Perception Survey

Ease of Living 2022: Here's how to give your feedback on BMC's Citizen Perception Survey

Mumbai: Dhols & flowers - City welcomes lord Ganesha on Maghi Ganapati with fervour; watch video

Mumbai: Dhols & flowers - City welcomes lord Ganesha on Maghi Ganapati with fervour; watch video

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise in Andheri's Lokhandwala ; 4 people suffer from suffocation

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise in Andheri's Lokhandwala ; 4 people suffer from suffocation

Mumbai: BMC organises workshop on horticulture on February 3 at Byculla zoo

Mumbai: BMC organises workshop on horticulture on February 3 at Byculla zoo