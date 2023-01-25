Palghar: 35,000 autos stay off road amid strike against RTO fines over non-re-calibrated meters

Picture for representation | File

Palghar: About 35,000 autos operating in the Palghar district observed a strike on Wednesday in protest against RTO for fining the three-wheelers which had not re-calibrated their meters.

The commuters using public transport faced a tough time and had to rely on State Transport buses. The strike was launched after many three-wheelers were fined for not re-calibrating their fare meters and not possessing the vehicle fitness certificate.

There are about 36,000 three-seater and six-seater autos in the district, of which Palghar and Vasai talukas, have about 27000. Almost all the autos from Palghar, Boisar, Vasai, Dahanu, Vangaon, Saphale, Manor, Wada, Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada observed the strike.

The auto owners said that the required fitness of vehicle and re-calibration of fare meter is only being done at the RTO office in Virar which is about 60 to 80 km away from different parts of the district. Hence, they face difficulty in visiting the area.

Pertinently, the RTO had asked for the compliance of this work to be done by October 31, 2022. The extension for the same was given till December 31, 2022, and latest till January 15 this month after which the fine was imposed.

