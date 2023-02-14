e-Paper Get App
Palghar: 3 die after bike crashes into passing trailer

According to the preliminary information received, the accident was severe killing three bike-borne persons on the spot. It occurred near a median cut where the bikers were crossing lane.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
The bike crashed into a trailer in Palghar | Sourced Photo
Palghar: Three persons died after a bike crashed into a trailer on Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 8.30 am near the Asain Petrol Pump near Charoti in Dahanu taluka in Palghar. The identity of the dead is yet to be ascertained.

Locals have been demanding a bridge at the spot for a long time since it is an accident-prone spot.

This is a developing story, further details awaited

