Palghar: 27 Urban Health and wellness centres to start from April 17 | representative pic/ Pixabay

The Palghar District Health Department is starting 27 Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) which includes eight Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Aapla Dawakhana from April 17 in Palghar district.

These health institutions will be operated by the District Health Department of Palghar Zilla Parishad and the funds for the same will be obtained from the 15th Finance Commission. The patients will be treated at a nominal registration charge.

Two UHWCs will be operational in the Palghar Nagarparishad, 5 in rest of Palghar Taluka

Two UHWCs will be operational in the Palghar Nagarparishad area along with the other five others in the rest of Palghar taluka. The other four UHWCs are in Dahanu taluka, two in Jawhar taluka and one each in Talasari, Vikramgad, Wada and Mokhada talukas. Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) will have 12 UHWCs.

Government Hospital and Health sub-centres in Navali and Vevoor in Palghar and another one each in Wada and Mokhada talukas will have UHWCs whereas the other UHWCs will be opened in rented places. The main objective of these UHWCs is to provide basic healthcare to the urban population at a nominal charge.

Each UHWC will have five health workers which will include one MBBS doctor, one GNM nurse, one assistant and one each employee to do survey work and for data assimilation. The UHWCs will work in two shifts and are planned to cater for a population of 10 to 15 people.

The patients will be registered for a nominal rate of Rs5 and will be given free medicines for 125 illnesses and if the need arises will be referred to Primary Health Centres and Rural Hospitals said Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi, the District Health Officer of Palghar. All the UHWCs are planned to be operating from April 17, he added.

Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Aapla Dawakhana

One UHWC in all the eight talukas in Palghar district will have one Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Aapla Dawakhana. Aapla Dawakha will have Outdoor Patient Department, free medicine, free laboratory testing, teleconsulting, a check-up facility for pregnant women, vaccination, an eye checking facility, a special referral service to specialist doctors and a counselling centre for mental health-related issues.

10 UHWCs and one Polyclinic were proposed for a densely populated industrial town in Boisar. The proposal which is specially prepared for a big population base is yet to be approved by the government

Read Also Palghar: 2 minor girls die by suicide over scolding from father for talking to boys