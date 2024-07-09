Palghar: 23-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Yr-Old Daughter, Ends Life Amid Domestic Dispute In Dahanu

Representative Image |

Palghar: A 23-year-old tribal woman allegedly killed her 4-year-old daughter and then committed suicide following a fight with her husband in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday at Sisne village in Dahanu area.

The woman's husband, a fisherman, used to be frequently away from the family, an official from Kasa police station said.

He returned home on Sunday and went out with his friends. His wife was annoyed as he had not taken her with him and this led to a quarrel between them, the official said.

On Monday, the woman allegedly strangulated her daughter to death and later hanged herself from the ceiling of her house, he said.

After being alerted by neighbors, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, the police added.