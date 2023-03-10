e-Paper Get App
Palghar: 23-year-old dies after car crashes into tree; 1 grievously injured

The probable reasons for the accident are oversight, loss of control and tyre burst. The car was completely damaged in this accident.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 23-year-old dies after car crashes in a tree; one grievously injured | Sourced Photo

Palghar: A youth died early on Friday, March 10 after the car he was travelling in dashed into a tree on the roadside. The deceased identified as Kaif Israil Khan (23), who was newlywed, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The accident happened when Kaif and his brother, who are residents of Boisar, were returning from Palghar after dropping their relatives off who were attending the wedding ceremony.

The driver lost the control of car and dashed into a tree near a turn in Umroli in Palghar. It is yet to be ascertained who was driving the car. They have also sustained greivous injuries though.

The accident happened around 3 am on Friday.

The probable reasons for the accident are oversight, loss of control and tyre burst. The car was completely damaged in this accident.

Further details awaited

