Palghar: 20-Year-Old Man Dies, Another Seriously Injured As Speeding Motorcycle Plunges From Naigaon Flyover | File Pic (Representational Image)

Naigaon: Incidents of speeding motorcycles on the Naigaon flyover are consistently coming to the forefront. A speeding motorcycle coming off the Naigaon flyover plunged directly down in an accident.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, resulting in the spot death of one young man and serious injuries to another.

The deceased youth was identified as Rohit Ramesh Singh (20). This is the third incident of a vehicle falling from this bridge.

The Naigaon flyover connects Naigaon East and West and experiences heavy traffic daily. On Sunday morning, Rohit and his companion, Vignesh Katkirva, were traveling at high speed from Naigaon towards Umel Fata on a KTM motorcycle (MH 04 KV 9607) when they lost control of the vehicle.

The bike hit the crash barrier and plunged directly off the bridge. Both Rohit Singh and his friend Vignesh Katkirva were seriously injured.

They were immediately admitted to a hospital in Vasai for treatment. However, Rohit died during treatment. Rohit was a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai. Vignesh Katkirva is injured and currently undergoing treatment at Cardinal Hospital, police said. The Manikpur Police Station has registered a case of accident in this matter. This is the third incident of a two-wheeler falling from the Naigaon flyover.

