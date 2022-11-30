Palghar: 20 acre near atomic plant cleared of illegal constructions

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: 20 acre near atomic plant cleared of illegal constructions

In a major demolition drive on Tuesday, Palghar district revenue department demolished illegal constructions, including bungalows, sprawling 20 acre land near the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS).

Pankaj S Raut
Palghar: In a major demolition drive on Tuesday, Palghar district revenue department demolished illegal constructions, including bungalows, sprawling 20 acre land near the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS). The area falling in the radius of 5km of TAPS is marked as a security sensitive exclusion zone and only indigenous fishing community, Kamboda Tarapur Macchimar Society, has been allowed to live there.

However, it came to fore that some beneficiaries had illegally sold the land to builders who then developed the property into plots for commercial purposes. As the illegal constructions thrived near the TAPS, it was also a potential security threat. Hence, a complaint in this regard was filed with Palghar tehsildar.

Acting on the grievance, the revenue officials conducted the demolition drive along with a posse of police personnel and heavy duty vehicles. Two poclain machines, and seven JCBs levelled the land bearing survey no 128 in the Tarapur Ghivali area.

Demolition in numbers

Bungalows

14

Offices

3

Makeshift structures

4

Wall compounds spread on 4 acre

Fencing around 5 acre

