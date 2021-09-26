e-Paper Get App

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Palghar: 2 held for cheating bank customers at ATM centres

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating customers at ATM centres of some banks here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Following complaints of debit/credit cards being stolen by some people under the pretext of helping bank customers at ATM centres, the crime branch of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police launched a search for the culprits.

The police on Friday nabbed two men, identified as Parvez Akbarali Shaikh (31) and Shankar Rangnath Suradkar (37), from neighbouring Thane district, and seized a car and two mobile phones from their possession, crime branch's senior police inspector Pramod Badhak said.

The two were allegedly involved in cheating customers and stealing their debit cards at ATM centres in Virar and Nallasopara areas of Palghar, he said During questioning of the two accused, the police came to know that they were involved in similar offences in other parts of the state also, the official said

Sunday, September 26, 2021
