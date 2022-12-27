e-Paper Get App
Palghar: 188 hectares or 98% of land acquisition completed for Bullet train

The land required for the bullet train in Palghar district is maximum in Palghar Taluka which is 70.34 hectares.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Nearly 188 hectares of land which is required for the bullet train project has been acquired which amounts to about 98% of the 191.54 hectares.

109 km of bullet train will run in the Palghar district and the acquired land with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and enumeration for about 54 hectares is to be given to these landholders.

The land required for the bullet train has a span width of 17.5 meters and the award for the said land has been declared and only 3.54 hectares of land is yet to be acquired.

The remuneration of 133.85 hectares of land, which amounts to about 70%, is paid to the beneficiaries and the balance remuneration of 54 hectares of land is under the process of being paid.

The land required for the bullet train in Palghar district is maximum in Palghar Taluka which is 70.34 hectares.

50.85 hectares of land in Dahanu, 37.03 hectares in Vasai Taluka and 33.31 hectares in Talasari Taluka is the requirement of land for bullet trains in the other talukas of Palghar district.

