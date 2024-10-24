 Palghar: 10-Year-Old Girl On Ventilator After Tuition Teacher Hits Her On Ears In Nalasopara, Case Registered
After being hit by the teacher on October 7, the girl developed health complications a week later and fell unconscious, according to police. She has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, an official of the Tulinj police station said

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pexels

A 10-year-old girl from Nalasopara in Palghar is battling for her life at a Mumbai hospital, where she was admitted a week after her female tuition teacher hit her on her ears leading to health complications, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on October 7, they said. The girl developed health complications a week later and fell unconscious. She has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, an official of Tulinj police station said.

“The 20-year-old private tuition teacher severely hit the girl on her ears, due to which she suffered from deafness in the beginning but soon developed health complications. The minor was initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai,” he said.

The girl is still unconscious, and based on a complaint lodged by her parents, a case has been registered against the teacher, he added. The police have served a notice to the teacher, the police official said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

