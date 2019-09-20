Oz national held with assorted currencies worth Rs 9 lakh at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials recovered foreign currency worth over Rs 9 lakh from an Australian national who was headed to Bangkok on a Turkish Airways flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday night.

He was arrested by CISF and later handed over to the customs official, who are ascertaining the source of the assorted currencies.

According to sources, during the pre-embarkation check on Monday evening, around 9.20pm, a CISF personnel noticed a suspicious object inside a passenger's hand baggage.

After physical checking, foreign currency worth Rs 9.16 lakh was found in the bag, which belonged to Mohammed Farouk. He was asked to stand aside and was then frisked, during which currency notes in 10,000 dollars, 1.13 lakh Thai Baht, 857 Chinese Yuan and Rs 50,000.

Police have arrested Farouk and are questioning him to ascertain the source of the assorted currencies and what was the purpose of bringing it in the country.

Earlier this month, CISF personnel had arrested two passengers with drugs worth around Rs 20 lakh, concealed in the false bottom of their bags at CSMIA.

Narcotics Control Bureau officials who checked the substance found cannabis or hashish.