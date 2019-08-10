Overseas divers to search Thane creek for weapons

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that it has invited expert divers from abroad to search for the weapons used in the murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. The weapons, according to the CBI, were allegedly disposed of in the Thane creek.

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel was further informed that these divers would commence search operations from Monday.

“We have called upon experts from abroad and they will be looking for the weapons which were thrown into the Thane creek,” submitted Anil Singh, the additional solicitor general (ASG).

“These divers will reach Mumbai by Sunday and they will commence search operations, probably, by Monday,” the ASG further submitted. At this, the judges sought to know how much time would these experts require to recover the weapons.

“Given the area to be searched, we would require at least 15 to 30 days,” the ASG promptly replied. During the course of the hearing, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), told the judges that SIT officers could not reach the court owing to the floods in Kolhapur.