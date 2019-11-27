Overnight coup: It spurred oppn to unite & attack BJP on the charge of abusing constitutional position

New Delhi: The overnight coup that installed Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister has turned out to be a failed BJP gambit to capture power, uniting its rivals in the wake and exposing it to the charge of abusing constitutional positions and joining hands with a tainted figure to form government.

Hopes in the saffron camp about the chance of Fadnavis proving majority had begun fading after a majority of NCP MLAs rallied around its president Sharad Pawar on the very day the BJP leader was sworn-in at a hurried ceremony, and the Supreme Court's Tuesday order for the trust vote on Wednesday dashed them altogether.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held deliberations with BJP president Amit Shah and party's working president J P Nadda at his office in Parliament over the options before the party in Maharashtra.

Hours later, Fadnavis resigned.

The BJP had believed that the defection of Ajit Pawar, who was the NCP legislature party leader before his removal on Saturday, to its camp followed by his swearing-in as the deputy chief minister will help it draw enough MLAs to gain a simple majority in the 288-member assembly.

That the Fadnavis government in its 2014-19 term had launched probe into Ajit Pawar's alleged corruption when he was the deputy chief minister in 2009-14 Congress-NCP government and often attacked him over the issue, was conveniently forgotten by the BJP, critics said.