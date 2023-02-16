Over half of Maharashtra budget unspent till now

Representative Image | Pixabay

As the state is preparing for the budget session 2023 it has come to notice that more than 50 percent budget allocation is unspent in Maharashtra.

The sources in the state finance ministry told FPJ that out of ₹ 6 lakh 46 thousand crore budgeted provision for all the departments only ₹ 3 lakh 5 thousand 98 crore rupees has been spent till February 10th.

Departments like water supply, social justice, tribal development, and minority affairs are the ones who have spent the least amount.

Then finance minister Ajit Pawar proposed the budget plan of ₹ 6 lakh 46 thousand 536 crore in March 2022. However, the spent amount till February 10th is ₹ 3 lakh 5 thousand 98 crore.

This is just 47 percent of the 47.23 percent of the total budgetary allocation. The lack of expenditure in the budget also shows that state's finances lack discipline.

Departments which fared the worst

The worst performance is of the tourism ministry which spent only 15.83 percent of the budgeted amount.

Although it was given 2,753 crore it could spent only 436 crore. Similarly, housing department was allocated ₹ 9,339 crore and it could spend only ₹ 1539 crore, or 16.48 percent of the total.

The environment department could spend only ₹ 83 crore while it was given ₹ 489 crore, or 17.03 percent.

The water supply department was given ₹11,897 crore and it could spent only ₹ 2,156 crore, or 18.12 percent. Industry and energy has also spent 18 percent of its allocated budget. It was given 22,405 crore and spent 4,096 crore.

Departments which fared well

Meanwhile, there are few departments which have spent more than 60 percent of their provision. School education was given ₹ 70,807 crore and spent ₹55,971 crore, or 79.04 percent.

Higher and technical education was budgeted for ₹13,156 crore and it spent ₹10,053 crore, or 76.42 percent.

The cooperative department has spent ₹5,527 crore out of the budgeted ₹ 7,426 crore which is 75.04 percent.

The urban development department spent ₹33,603 crore out of ₹55,138 cr which is 60.94 percent. Home department expenditure too has crossed 60 percent. It was given ₹ 35,314 crore and spent ₹22,737 crore, which is 64.38 percent.

Even sensitive departments such as tribal affairs, social justice, minorities have performed below par in this financial year. Tribal affairs was given ₹ 16,830 crore and it could spend only ₹ 6,752 crore, or 40.11%.

The performance of the minority department was also poor. It was given ₹ 811 crore and could spend only ₹248 crore which is 30.58 percent.

The Social justice department is also failed to cross 40 percent of expenditure till now. It was given ₹23,216 crore and it could spend only ₹ 8,831 crore. This is just 38.04%

In any robust financial system, scarce spending of the budgeted allocation often has negative connotations.

The reason behind the lack of spending is the political instability that the state faced for almost two months.

Furthermore, the new government stayed most of the ongoing projects of the earlier government.

Sources have informed that many ministers have asked officials to expedite the clearance of pending proposals before March ends. But this would not help much in the expenditure tally. An officer in the finance ministry told FPJ that 'even with current speed, expenditure is unlikely to cross 65%'

