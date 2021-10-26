Over fears of fleeing country, victim’s father says cancel bail of Malegaon blast accused

The father of a 2008 Malegaon blast victim has sought before a special court that the bail granted to an accused, Sudhakar Dwivedi, be cancelled as he had allegedly violated bail conditions and travelled to Nepal without the knowledge and permission of the court.

The father, Nisar Ahmed Bilal, is an intervener in the case. On Monday, he made the plea through his advocate Shahid Nadeem that it has come to his knowledge that Dwivedi went to Nepal to attend a conference. He said the trial is coming to a conclusion and he fears that if Dwivedi’s bail is not cancelled, he may flee away from the country.

Dwivedi, who secured bail in 2017, is not allowed to leave the country without the court’s permission as per bail conditions. Bilal’s plea stated that by visiting Nepal clandestinely, he has violated the conditions of the bail order. He said on knowing about the visit, he did his own research and found evidence for the same. He added that he had submitted the photos of the event to the prosecution so that they could apply for his bail cancellation, but he found that the National Investigation Agency did not take any such action.

Bilal said he is filing the plea due to the inaction of the central agency. “It is regretfully submitted that the intervenor is performing the duties that reside with the prosecutor to get justice for the victims,” he has submitted. Bilal then alleged that the NIA has shown a pattern of leniency towards the accused. He also stated that Dwivedi was taking the court for granted and was not attending it regularly as directed in the bail conditions. “It seems they (the accused) are dictating terms to the court which is indeed really unfortunate and highly contemptuous,” his plea reads.

Bilal’s son Sayyed Azhar died on the spot after a bomb went off at Malegaon’s Bhikku Chowk on September 29, 2008.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:14 PM IST