Over 98% land acquired for Bullet train in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Work on the Bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has gained momentum, with the Ministry of Railways claiming on Monday that over 98% of the land has been acquired for the project in Maharashtra.

Piers have been erected for a distance of more than 118km, girders are being launched and the work on the construction of Bullet train stations has also started, the Ministry said.

Observers said that the pain points in the project in terms of forest clearances and land acquisition seem to have been overcome with the new State Government.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry claimed that while 98.22% land has been acquired in Maharashtra, 98.87% has been acquired in Gujarat and in Dadra and Nagar Haveli 100% land acquisition has been accomplished.

The physical progress till Nov 23 was 24.1%, the Ministry said, adding that while almost 30% of the work has been completed in Gujarat, in Maharashtra, around 13% has so far been achieved.

Officials said almost all the civil work has been allotted in Gujarat, along with construction of piers (pillars) and all small and big bridges across rivers. The work of placing girders on the piers has also started.

The contract for the construction of a Bullet train station at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and the one for the construction of an underground tunnel have also been allotted. Pier and girder works will soon be visible in Maharashtra like in Gujarat, officials said.

Land Acquisition

Maharashtra 98.22%

Gujarat 98.87%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 100%

Completion of Work

Piers erected for a distance of over 118km

Gujarat 30%

Maharashtra 13%