e-Paper Get App

Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 1 death

With the addition of 607 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,15,305, an official said on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 1 death | File Photo

Thane: With the addition of 607 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,15,305, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The viral infection also claimed the life of one person, taking the death toll in the district to 11,896, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Active cases of Covid continue to surge in PMC, Kharghar tops with 256 cases
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiOver 600 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 1 death

RECENT STORIES

Child abuse: POCSO case against Bishop quashed by Karnataka High Court

Child abuse: POCSO case against Bishop quashed by Karnataka High Court

Custodial torture: UP cops deny knowledge of BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

Custodial torture: UP cops deny knowledge of BJP MLA's 'return gift' video

Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet in Delhi today; AAP and KCR to skip meet: Reports

Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet in Delhi today; AAP and KCR to skip meet: Reports

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell