Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 1 death | File Photo

Thane: With the addition of 607 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,15,305, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The viral infection also claimed the life of one person, taking the death toll in the district to 11,896, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.