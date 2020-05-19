Over 5.24 lakh students to appear for MHT-CET in July

Mumbai: Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, over 5.24 lakh students will appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) this year, announced state higher education minister Uday Samant on Tuesday.

These exams will be conducted on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30 and 31 and, for those students who cannot appear on these days can attempt the reexam on August 3, 4 and 5, 2020. On Tuesday, Samant interacted with students via Facebook live stating,

"The MHT-CET, competitive test for admissions to engineering, medical and dental courses, is an important exam for students.

This test will be conducted maintaining social distancing norms and precautionary measures against the coronavirus." Students who are unable to commute to their exam centres will be provided transport services as these exams will be conducted at taluka level instead of district.