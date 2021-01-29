Over 5,000 HCWs inoculated on Friday; more vaccination centres to be added

About 70 per cent of the health care workers were vaccinated at the 12 centres of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday as compared to 58 per cent which was done just a day before.

According to the vaccine data, 5,590 of 7,697 targeted healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on the ninth sessions of the mass immunisation drive. Civic officials said there are days when the numbers are less, but there was a 14 per cent rise in the last 24 hours as they have added one more vaccine centre at NESCO jumbo centre, increasing the total number of vaccine centre to 12 in the city.

According to data, the highest number of 920 HCWs were vaccinated at BDBA Hospital, followed by 802 at KEM, 790 at Rajawadi Hospital, 584 at BKC jumbo, 543 at BYL Nair, 536 at RN Cooper, 492 at Seven Hills, 264 at LTMG (Sion), 171 at NESCO jumbo, 120 at Bhabha, 139 at VN Desai and 41 at JJ Hospital.

Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department, said, “The turnout probably went down due to it being mid-week, but we are anticipating the turnout to go up during the weekend i.e Saturday. We also added the NESCO CCOVID-19 centre, which acts as the 12th vaccination centre.”

On the first three days of the drive — on January 16, 19, and 20 — Mumbai’s turnout was between 50 per cent and 52 per cent, which increased to 92 per cent on the fourth day (January 22), and 90 per cent on the fifth day (January 23). On the sixth day, Mumbai saw a 77 per cent turnout, followed by 68 per cent on Wednesday, but it went down to 58 per cent on Thursday.

In the coming days, the BMC will also add more vaccination centres, including the jumbo COVID-19 facilities at Dahisar, Mulund, and the jumbo facility at Richarson and Cruddas (RC) in Byculla.

The 11 existing vaccination centres in Mumbai are the four major hospitals — King Edward Memorial Hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Cooper Hospital and Sion hospital; four peripheral hospitals — Bhabha at Bandra, VN Desai at Santacruz, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital, Kandivli; the Covid-19 facility at Bandra Kurla Complex; and the state-run JJ Hospital in South Mumbai, followed by Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri.