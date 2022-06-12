e-Paper Get App

Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Thane for 3rd day

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 543 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, raising its infection count to 7,13,653, an official said on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Thane for 3rd day | File Image

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 543 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, raising its infection count to 7,13,653, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

The district had reported 531 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and 513 infections on Thursday, as per official data.

There was no fatality on Saturday and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

