Maharashtra reports over 3000 COVID-19 cases for fourth time in a row

For the fourth consecutive day Maharashtra recorded more than 3,000 corona cases. On Saturday, the state reported 3, 427 new cases and 113 covid-19 deaths, taking the total positive count to 1,04,568 with 3830 deaths until now. However, the state government and health experts remained unsure about projectiles and trajectory of the virus curve.

Sixty-nine of the 113 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 10 in Pune, eight each in NaviMumbai and Solapur, six in Panvel, three each in Thane and Aurangabad, two in Latur and one each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Satara, Nanded and Yavatmal.

“Seventy-three of the 113 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 40 were recorded between May 27 to June 10 were reviewed and added to the state toll only now. According to the health department, in 80.6 per cent of the cases, the victims had comorbidities,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

According to the BMC public health department, the city has reported 1,380 corona cases and 69 covid-19 deaths on Saturday. Taking the total count to 56,831 with 2,113 deaths until now. Meanwhile, health officials said Mumbai’s case curve may flatten first, going by the current trend.

The city’s daily rise in cases has dropped in comparison to the overall state figures over the past three weeks. Mumbai accounted for 63.73 per cent of the state’s new cases on May 14, 56.47 per cent on May 28, 49.06 per cent on June 4 and 39.10 per cent on Friday.

“This clearly indicates that the cases in other parts of the state are on the rise because the number of cases in Mumbai has dropped in the proportion of its percentage with the state level cases,” said a health department official.